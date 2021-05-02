Burger, "a good friendly boy," is looking for his forever home! At 9 years old, he still has lots of cuddles to give. He loves being petted, talking to his human friends, getting brushed, and although he does drool a bit we think it only adds to his charm. If you're looking for a sweet and easygoing older cat, send in an application to meet Burger virtually. As a senior, his adoption fee is waived. Visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org to learn more about Burger and other animals seeking homes.
featured
Pet of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace