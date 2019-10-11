I’m the smushy-faced gentleman your heart desires! I’ve been told I’m quite the charmer, making friends with everyone I meet. It’s hard to believe that just a few short weeks ago I was a stray with no place to call my own. Now I’m ready to get back in the game and find my people! I’m really not picky as far as cats go, and I don’t ask for much. Do you think you can help me bust out of here and into a loving home? Come visit me and see if we hit it off! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
