Hi, I’m Opie, a 6-month-old who would do great in a home with children 12 or older since I can be a little jumpy and need more good dog skills. I am considered a special needs adoption because I have some hair loss (alopecia) and thickened skin from previous skin infections; although no treatment is needed now my adopter should keep an eye on my skin going forward. If you think I would be a good addition to the family, consider meeting me virtually at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
