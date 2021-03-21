Honcho is 6-year-old Jack Russell mix who loves car rides, hikes in the woods and sunny windowsills. He also is mouthy 12 pounds of personality and spunk, with an affinity for peeing on novel items placed on the floor. When kept on a routine, and brought out frequently, Honcho can learn to only go to the bathroom outside. He keeps his crate clean overnight. He can rile himself up to a hyper-aroused state when he's not getting the attention level he requires at that moment. This guy needs an active person able to keep up with him. He will need clear boundaries, and he will need to earn his privileges. If this sounds like you, you can learn more about Honcho at http://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.htm
