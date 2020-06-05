Pet of the Week

Hello world! I'm Barley! I'm a fun, smart 5-month-old lookin' for a forever home. I was doing really well with potty training in my foster home where I was being taught to ring the bell to go outside! I was getting the hang of it before I left. I loved playing with their big dog and little dog. I can be pretty shy when I first meet people, but I definitely warm up quickly. Men are a little more intimidating to me, but I do come around with some patience! I like to do what all puppies do...eat, sleep and play! Maybe you want to join me?
If you are interested in adopting Barley, visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.