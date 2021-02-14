Karma here! I'm a 3-year-old spayed lady looking for a home of my own! Guess is I have some boxer and terrier in my family tree. I love to play and go for walks, and although I am not a toy fan, I love food of any sorts! I have a lot of energy to burn so I am looking for a low-traffic home with a family to keep me busy! I can be forward with the other dogs and should have slow introductions to new pups. Please set up a time to meet me virtually and learn more about me today at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
Pet of the Week
