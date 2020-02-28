Hey there! I’m Tillie, a 3-year-old, medium-sized gal and have been spayed. I’m one of the lucky felines that made our way to Cape Ann Animal Aid after being rescued in Virginia. We are all looking for homes to call our own. We promise to provide companionship, entertainment and love in exchange for a warm bed, some yummy food and a human to call our very own. If you are looking to give a deserving cat a chance at forever, stop in and visit with us! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

