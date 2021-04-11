Pet of the Week

Callie, a spry, declawed 10-year-old, is still looking for a peaceful indoor-only home, ideally as an only pet. She loves petting, attention and talking. Callie is considered a special needs adoption — the fee is waived! — due to chronic kidney disease and a history of gastrointestinal upset, most likely stress-induced. Callie is on a prescription diet to help manage these conditions. If you are interested in Callie, please fill out an application to meet her virtually. For more about Callie and other animals up for adoption, please visit capeannanimalaid.org.

