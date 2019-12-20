Bowie here, looking for a Christmas miracle! I’m a 2-year-old, 110-pound Great Dane-Labrador retriever mix seeking a new home without small children, cats or other small animals. I love dog friends but can be a bit nervous around new people and in new places. I am quiet at home when my people are away, and never chew things that aren’t mine or go potty in the house. My adoption fee is 50% off as a holiday bonus. If you think we could be family, visit me today! More information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, can be found at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
