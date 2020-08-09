Big and handsome Mikey here. I am a sweet and gentle 3-year-old who loves relaxing and being brushed. I may seem a bit shy at first, but I am a big love once I’m comfortable. Please don’t mind my haircut — my fur was not in the best shape when I came in, but it will grow back! If you’re looking for a beautiful companion to sit back with you, I may be a great fit. If you’d like to adopt me, please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html and send in an application so maybe we can meet on video!

