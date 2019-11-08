Pet of the Week

I’m Daisy, 7-month-old border collie-Labrador retriever mix. Every day’s a new adventure, and I’m looking for my partner(s)-in-crime. Expressive and a people-pleaser, I’m working on my social skills and need some guidance when it comes to meeting people and going new places. As a member of the Extended Stay Club, with my adoption I will be going home with 3 months supply of heartworm and flea/tick prevention. If you think I’d make a good addition to your dog-experienced family, stop by and visit me today! Find more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, at www.capeannanimalaid.org
