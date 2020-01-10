Pet of the Week

Hi there, Midge here! I’m a 3-month-old female looking for a chance at forever with a family of my own. I love to play and be petted. I’m still learning about home living and would do best in a quiet space with children 12 or older that can respect my space. I’m looking for patient people that can give me a little extra tender loving care. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.