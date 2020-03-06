Hi, I’m Nyla! I’m a 2-year-old greyhound mix with southern charm. I was transported this way in hopes of finding my forever family! My foster mom says I’m a lovely young lady that slept in a crate with the door open, loves toys, especially balls, and although I don’t yet retrieve I occupy myself by tossing it around. I’m learning how to walk on a leash and enjoy watching TV. I am considered a special needs adoption because I was recently treated for heartworm and I have some exercise restrictions. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
