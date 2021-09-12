Howard is a 5-year-old retriever-pit mix who lives for car rides. He knows they lead to his favorite things: the beach, doggy play dates, 1-on-1 time with his favorite people and food. He settles quickly after a brisk walk or simply playing with a ball. Howard has been attending training classes, and he always gets a perfect report card. Howard is a boy who can't resist chasing some of the small wildlife outside, so would do best in a dog-experienced, cat-free home. As an Extended Stay guest, Howard will be going home with a free session of dog training classes for him and his new family at EveryDog Training Center. Learn more at www.capeannanimalaid.org or stop by the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, if you think Howard would make a good addition to your family. 

