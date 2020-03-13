Pet of the Week

Hey , Starsky and Hutch here! We are 7-year-olds who were surrendered to a Virginia shelter after our owner could no longer take care of us. We promise to provide companionship, entertainment and love in exchange for a warm bed, some yummy food and a human to call our very own. As part of the super senior cat program, our adoption fee is waived to help us find a home more quickly. If you think one or both of us make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
