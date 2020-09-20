Hello! Macho and Moo are 12-year-olds looking for someone special who will let them live out their golden years with lots of love! This bonded pair would love to stay together. Macho is more reserved of the pair and Moo just loves to be fussed over. They are looking for a quiet adult home. They are a fan of cat trees and bird watching. They have both been declawed. If you are looking for a senior pair consider meeting them virtually! More information about Macho, Moo and other animals awaiting adoption may be found at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
featured
Pets of the Week
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE