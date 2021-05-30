Pets of the Week

Ping and Pong are sweet and love-able duo that have lived together their whole lives and sadly their owner passed away. The original rescue had them listed as 6 years and Cape Ann Animal Aid's veterinarian says they could be 6 to 10 years old. They adore spending time together, napping, cuddling and just hanging out. And they are thrilled to share their affections with you. Because Ping and Pong are seniors, most of the adoption will be waived. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html if you are interested in adopting Ping and Pong.
