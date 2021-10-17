Meet Oats, a 5-month-old neutered male, and Bon Qui Qui, a 3-year-old spayed female. Bon is timid but very sweet, while Oats is considered a spirit cat. As a stray, he lacked a lot of socialization time but may warm up in a home setting. Bon and Oats have become tight friends, and are always hanging out, snacking and snuggling together, so are looking for a home willing to take two. If you have room in your home for a sweet girl like Bon and independent Oats then apply online at www.capeannanimalaid.org or stop in at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester during visiting hours to meet these two today.
Pets of the Week
