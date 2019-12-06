Pets of the Week

Hello there! We’re Galle, Marizol and Yala, 4-month-old Labrador retriever mixes looking for our forever families. Each of us — two girls and a boy — are sure to make a great companion given some time and space to settle in! Stop by and meet us today to see if one of us is the pet you have been looking for! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about each of us and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
