Panchito, 10, and Rocky, 6, here. We are two very sweet Chihuahua mixes, looking for our forever home. Wehave been together all of our whole lives; that’s why we want to stay together. Our rescuers said, “The pair ... are very friendly with other dogs and have had nice manners. They are leash- and house-trained and love to cuddle!” We are considered special needs adoptions mainly due to aging. Panchito has some glaucoma in his left eye and may need dental work in the future. Rocky has non-painful luxating patellas. If you think we’d make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about us.
featured
Pets of the Week
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace