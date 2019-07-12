Pets of the Week

Hi, I'm Alina, left, 6, and this is my best bud, Caesar, 5. We are hoping someone will adopt us as a bonded pair. I am the more reserved one and Caesar is more outgoing. We love exploring outside and resting in snuggly beds. We are both crate trained, know "sit," love car rides. We lived with children but are looking for an adult-only home. Our adoption fees have been reduced to help us find a home more quickly. Please consider coming to meet us. We'd love to meet you! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
