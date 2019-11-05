Pett takes Ward 2 race by 51 votes

Barry Pett won Gloucester's only contested ward councilor race Tuesday, defeating rival Joseph J. Giacalone by 51 votes.
Pett received 374 votes, or 53 percent of those cast, to Giacalone's 323 votes, or 46 percent. Only three write-in votes were cast.
In a brief interview after results were posted, Pett thanked Giacalone for running a "good election."
"I think all of the candidates for all of the offices worked hard. I thank them all for running and I'm happy to be able to continue to serve the community."
City-wide, turnout in Tuesday's election was 25 percent. In Ward 2, despite neighborhood competition, turnout was only about 20 percent.
Pett, 67, has said he plans to retire in the coming from year from his role doing constituent services work for state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.
Giacalone has served on the City Council in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.