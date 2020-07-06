BOSTON (AP) — Casinos, gyms, movie theaters and museums are among the businesses allowed to reopen in Massachusetts on Monday under the third phase of the governor's coronavirus economic recovery plan, but things will look different.
Limited capacity, face coverings, more frequent cleanings and other precautions designed to prevent a new surge of COVID-19 cases will be the new normal
The rules don't apply to Boston, which will move into phase three on July 13.
Although museums are allowed to welcome visitors Monday, many are delaying reopening.
Professional sports will also be able to resume playing games under Phase 3, but with no fans.