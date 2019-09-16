SALEM — The former Salem man charged with killing his estranged wife in her Salem apartment three years ago is expected to take the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.
Douglas Steeves Jr., 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 2, 2016, strangulation death of Carmela Saunders, 48.
But Steeves’ attorney, Raymond Buso, has told jurors that his client was provoked by a phone call, a call he says was from another man, warning Steeves to “stay away” from Saunders. They hope to convince the Salem Superior Court jury that Steeves acted in “the heat of passion,” and thus is guilty of no more than manslaughter.
That phone call, which Steeves told investigators he got on his own cell phone, was the center of much of Monday’s testimony, as a state police detective took the stand to describe his efforts to identify the caller — efforts that proved unsuccessful.
Detective Robert DeMeo said his search for the phone number that showed up on Steeves’ caller ID led to “Pinger,” which offers a phone app that lets users create a second phone number to keep their personal number private.
He was able to identify an internet address associated with the account, which appeared to be from Malden. But the trail went cold after that.
Buso honed in on that, suggesting DeMeo failed to adequately follow up on the information or properly document his efforts.
The detective testified that he did ask two other men whose names had come up as friends or new boyfriends of Saunders, but there was no evidence either one was involved in making the call.
Buso called one of the couple’s daughters, Tiffany Mejia, as his first witness, hoping to elicit testimony about discussions he believes she had with her parents about moving to California, where she was living at the time, in the weeks before the killing.
But Mejia said she doesn’t recall ever speaking to her mother, Saunders, about moving there, only her father.
And when Buso suggested in another question that Mejia had sent photos of possible apartment rentals, she said she had sent only photos of the scenery there.
Hadn’t she shown photos of California apartments to a brother as well, and suggested their parents could move there, Buso asked her.
“No, I don’t recall that,” said Mejia.
