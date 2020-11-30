ROCKPORT — In a new book, local mother Jenny Amory, shares her unique take on the family dinner as a way to engage children, especially during a pandemic when everyone is working to stay in their own family "bubbles."
This is her second children's book about creative ways that she fostered connection and fun for her two sons in childhood. Her first book ''Moon Walk," published in 2018, was about the meditative walks in the woods she took with her children to view and contemplate the moon. In her new work, "Landscape Dinner," she talks about coloring mashed potatoes blue to create a body of water, using broccoli heads to make trees and using Pepperidge Farm Goldfish to create a fish-filled lakes.
"This way, they would have a hilarious time together before their meal," said Amory, who sons are now 28 and 30.
The author has a bachelor's degree in social work from New York University, and a master's degree in city planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Amory, a storyteller and visual artist, said this illustrated book was written for young children and meant to inspire fun and healthy eating, with encouragement to try these ideas at home.
"Throughout her career, she has dedicated herself to promoting women's leadership and quality educational programs for children and youth. Her greatest joy was raising her two sons. With a flair for adventure and a deeply creative approach to life, she shared with them new ways of looking at the world through watching the moon in 'Moon Walk' or creating fanciful outdoor scenes with food in 'Landscape Dinner'," according to a press release about Amory's newest book.
Amory has a passion for meditation, contemplation, and love of the natural world. She said she hopes these books will excite children and adults to explore nature through walks and also create healthy and entertaining meals.
The books can be purchased at The Bookstore in Gloucester; in Rockport at Lattof Farmhouse Kitchen, Seaview Farm, Tuck’s Candy & Gifts, and Susie’s Stories; and on Amazon.com.
