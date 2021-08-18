Sitting perfectly still, with a cracked smile and caring eyes, Vietnam veteran Gerry Devoe posed for his 8-year-old granddaughter to color his portrait.
“Wow!” Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker said while looking at the drawing. “Very accomplished, my goodness.”
The drawing was one of many capturing the eyes, ears, nose, mouth and smiles of veterans who attended the Cape Ann Museum’s "Patriots, Portraits, and Picnics" this Tuesday on CAM Green off Poplar Street. Cape Ann veterans and the community were invited to join the museum for lunch and to draw their own self-portraits.
“This was a great idea that the museum came up with,” Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru said. “When this opportunity came up, it was the perfect way to tie the veterans and the community together.”
The event is one small part of a larger project that the museum has had in the works for over a year. The end goal is to showcase all of portraits in an exhibit dubbed ""Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits" that is scheduled to open Sept. 24.
“This community-centric initiative explores the emerging artistic tendencies in us all. 'Quilted Together' celebrates this and underscores CAM’s commitment to this community and to celebrating everyone who calls Cape Ann home,” Barker said.
Residents of all ages and walks of life — from schoolchildren to senior citizens to residents of the Grace Center who attended special museum-supported lunches during the pandemic — have been contributing their portraits. Also offering self-portraits are members of the Gloucester Veterans Center, O’Maley Middle School, Essex Heritage: Park for Every Classroom, West Parish Elementary School, Gloucester High School, Rose Baker Senior Center, Essex Council on Aging, SAGA Students, Lanesville Community Center, Wellspring, Brookwood School, library volunteers, and the museum’s board members, docents, staff, and Teen Arts Council.
Free art packets, funded by a grant from the Bruce J. Anderson Foundation, are available at the museum during open hours. Completed portraits can be dropped off at the museum’s front desk any time the museum is open.
Drop-in community portrait workshops are also available at the museum during the Culture Splash on Thursdays in August from 4 to 8 p.m., during Free Family Movement & Art on Saturdays in August from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the upcoming Teen Arts Night on Friday, Aug. 20.
The museum will be collecting portraits until Sunday, Sept. 12.
Any institutions that would like to schedule a portrait workshop for its members can reach out to education@capeannmuseum.org.
