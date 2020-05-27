BOSTON (AP) — Several events this year to mark the arrival of the Pilgrims in Plymouth and their interactions with the Wampanoag tribe 400 years ago have been rescheduled or amended because of the pandemic, the nonprofit planning the celebrations announced Wednesday.
A Maritime Salute to the 400th Anniversary originally scheduled for late June this year, has been pushed back to June 2021, according to Plymouth 400 Inc.
A Wampanoag Ancestors Walk scheduled for August, will now be held in May 2021.
A State House Salute to the 400th Anniversary originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, has been canceled for now, although there is hope it can be rescheduled for September 2021.
A Plymouth 400 Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for April 23, 2021 will go on as planned. The ceremony will be held with visiting dignitaries and local and state officials to remember the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people of 1620 and their contributions and sacrifices.