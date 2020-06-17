BOSTON — A Boston think tank wants to help members of the public hold government agencies accountable to the state's Open Meeting Law while typical routines are disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pioneer Institute launched an online tool Tuesday allowing individuals to report potential violations of the law, which typically requires state and local boards and bodies to meet in sessions open to the public.
Under an executive order Gov. Charlie Baker signed in response to the public health emergency, officials can meet remotely while offering public telephone or video access or post recordings and transcripts online.
"We understand that we can't allow the pandemic to halt the day-to-day functioning of government," Mary Connaughton, Pioneer Institute director of government transparency, said in a press release. "But we also think it’s important to provide an outlet for people to log instances in which the spirit of the law may have been violated."
Complaints filed through the Pioneer Institute's online portal (https://bit.ly/2zDsJXc) will be made public.
