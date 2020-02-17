Space ships and slime. Clay and crafts.
This school vacation week, space ships and slime are coming together at the nonprofit Art Haven on Main Street.
Children at Art Haven are spending the mornings this week playing art games, building a personal spaceship then watching a space movie, making food models from clay before visiting the Cape Ann Museum, creating wire sculptures, and using glue, glitter, foam beads and color to create three types of play slime.
More information about the workshops and other classes Art Haven offers for children and adults is available at www.arthaven.org
