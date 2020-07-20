For beach goers curious to know what the white puff ball roaming the sands of Good Harbor is, they need not look further.
And no, it is not a s'mores ingredient.
Marshmallow — a small ball of white and tan feathers with two stick-skinny orange legs —is the name given to the piping plover chicklet that has been living its first few months of life on Good Harbor Beach.
"I love them," Gloucester resident and Piping Plover Ambassador Kim Smith said in an interview with the Times. "They are such beautiful tiny little birds. They are so resilient and little fighters."
Piping plovers, as explained on the city's website, are sparrow-sized, coastal dwelling birds that are found only along the Atlantic coast, surrounding the Great Lakes, and on the alkali flats of the northern Great Plains.
The egg-laying process is difficult for the unhatched offspring as about four eggs are laid over the course of six to seven days — a time in which the nest is not usually incubated.
When the chicks finally come out of their shell, Smith explained, it is rare for all of them to survive adolescence.
The bird's resiliency during an annually turbulent time is what has brought locals to keep a close eye on them.
Marshmallow's life, along with three siblings who have since died, has been closely monitored by the "Piping Plover Ambassadors" — a group of nine volunteers who give their time to ensure the safety of the endangered species.
Piping plovers are listed as threatened in Massachusetts, according to the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The city's website says they are susceptible to human disturbance because they are ground nesting birds that make their home on open, sandy shorelines — the same beaches people value for residential and commercial developmentand recreation.
Smith detailed that her daily ritual includes arriving to the beach around 5 a.m. to check on the chick and his father, communicate to the beach rakers if they are getting to close to the birds, and collect trash that is left from the night before.
In her first year as an ambassador, Gloucester resident and poet Jennie Meyer has learned a lot.
"It has been quite a privilege to get to know more intimately the plover family on the beach and the species in general," she said. "I have walked the beach for several years in the morning and I was aware of them, but not in a sort of way that you are sitting for an hour to help the chicks survive."
Smith explained that as ambassadors, she and others are focused on informing the public of the plovers' presence.
"Our new motto this year is "Educate, not enforce," and our goal is to keep the energy positive and kind," Smith posted on her website, a place for daily plover updates. "Our city government is managing many, many issues due to the global pandemic and we do not wish in any way to add to their responsibilities."
The city has worked with the Ambassadors and the Essex County Greenbelt Association to create a buffer zone of 50 feet around an area designated as protected for the plovers.
There is a $300 fine for playing Whiffle ball, Frisbee, soccer, volleyball, paddle ball, kites, inflatable balls and any other activities that involve objects that can fly or roll into the restricted area.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.