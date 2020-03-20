BOSTON — What was already slated to be a lighter-than-usual racing season will now be even shorter than planned.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously Friday morning to postpone the start of live harness racing at Plainridge Racecourse — the only track that will host live racing in Massachusetts this year — until at least June 1. The track at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville had been scheduled to start its live racing season on April 6.
"I know this is bad news for the horsemen, they want to get going," Plainridge Park Director of Racing Steven O'Toole said.
The decision to postpone the start of live racing comes after gaming regulators ordered the state's slots parlor and two resort casinos to close for at least two weeks — that will be reassessed in about a week — and shut down simulcast wagering facilities.
The June 1 date was recommended by the commission's Racing Division and race officials at Plainridge.
The commission's racing director, Alexandra Lightbown, said she and O'Toole discussed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines discouraging large groups for at least eight weeks and then added on extra time to get the track and staff ready.
"We took that and added on time for qualifier races and just to get our staff up and running and get the track ready and all," Lightbown said.
O'Toole said that there have been a number of positive cases of coronavirus among people in the harness racing community, including four deaths among a New Jersey family active in the harness racing community.
Because horsemen typically travel around from track to track and make contact with many other people in the field, O'Toole said tracks are taking extra precautions when preparing for this upcoming racing season.
The Gaming Commission plans to hold a meeting at the beginning of May to reassess the new June 1 date for the start of live races.
