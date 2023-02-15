For families who like to plan ahead, the Gloucester School Committee has approved the calendars not only for school year 2023-2024 but for 2024-2025 as well.
The schools proposed the calendars for the two school years “just to give everyone lots of head’s up on when they should be in school and don’t need to be in school so they can plan accordingly,” Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee, which approved them in two separate votes of 5-0 taken at a meeting last Wednesday.
Changes to the school calendar were made through input from the School Committee, the Parent Teacher Associations, principals and City Clerk Joanne Senos.
For the 2023-2024, the following are the first day of school and changes from this school year’s calendar:
- First day of school for grades 1 through 12 is Tuesday, Aug. 29.
- Sept. 12 becomes an early release day to make sure the district meets required professional development time.
- Sept. 19 becomes a day off for local primary voting so that the district does not have school open for students on voting days. (Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 had already been set aside as a professional development day due to the City Election.)
- Feb. 29, 2024, becomes a parent conference day to avoid multiple days off in one week. “Folks had pointed out that because we had to make some adjustments because of MCAS scheduling on early release days that if we made some moves we would … have two early release days in a week and we want to avoid that,” which Lummis said was the reason why one of the early release days was moved to Feb. 29.
- March 5, 2024, becomes a day off due the presidential primary.
- March 12, 2024, becomes an early release day to avoid a potential MCAS conflict later in the month.
- June 13, 2024, becomes the last day of the school, not counting snow days.
Some School Committee members debated the merits of having Sept. 19 off if it turns out there is no local primary as well as what the impact of the stop-and-start on learning. They wondered if it was worth it to cancel school if turnout being light. Lummis said the board might reexamine this in the future based on turnout for the local primary this fall.
Lummis also pointed out there would be a primary if there are more than two candidates running for mayor. “That is not a very high bar,” Lummis said.
For the 2024-2025:
- First day of school for grades 1 through 12 is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
- The schools are anticipating Sept. 17, 2024, as a day off due to potential of primary voting. Lummis said the Secretary of State’s office has not yet set this date.
- Oct 1, 2024, would become an early release day to make sure the district meets the required professional development time.
- March 4, 2025, would become a parent conference day to avoid multiple days off in one week.
- March 11, 2025, would become an early release day to avoid a potential MCAS conflict later in the week.
- June 18, 2025, last day off, not counting snow days.
You can find a link to the Gloucester Public Schools’ downloadable school calendars for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 at https://www.gloucesterschools.com/our-district/quick-links/calendars.
