MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The town’s Planning Board is considering introducing warrant items, including a measure that aims to support senior housing, for a special Town Meeting this fall.
As of Wednesday, town officials had not settled on a specific date for Special Town Meeting.
Planning Board members considered new language that would allow senior housing development at various levels and sizes in town when meeting on Monday. “Minor amendments are being proposed to allow family members to reside in living quarters that are part of an existing garage, stable or other structure,” according to the board’s agenda.
Planning Board member Christina Delisio said that presently the town does not have an appropriate housing bylaw.
“The bylaw in place is very broad,” she said. “This will flesh it out.”
Delisio said a Planning Board subcommittee was formed and its recommendations will be considered during the next scheduled Planning Board meeting.
The subcommittee, to be chaired by Planning Board member Sarah Creighton and including fellow board members Mary Foley and Christopher Olney, will meet Thursday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m.
Creighton said at least two public hearings have been held and lengthy discussion has already taken place addressing senior housing in Manchester.
Planning Board members said Monday that goals under consideration include:
Providing a wide range of housing arrangements to address the comprehensive needs of seniors in Manchester.
Requiring design standards to limit the size and extravagance of housing to target seniors in need of appropriate residential settings.
Promoting a large-scale senior living community in appropriate sites and on large parcels of land as well as smaller clusters of senior housing on sites in more densely populated neighborhoods.
Offering the opportunity for smaller and less expensive units for seniors who wish to downsize.
Providing a place where seniors can “age in place” and have similar lifestyles.
Having a diversity of housing where seniors can live maintenance free.
Promoting clear detailed bylaws per senior housing type.
Trying to refrain from establishing senior housing next to commercial facilities.
Providing for smaller ownership units to be built.
Providing for an affordable component for larger housing developments.
“I would like to see the zoning bylaw accommodate housing that is walkable for seniors,” said Planning Board member Susan Philbrick. “They can walk into our downtown area. One of my overall goals with this particular bylaw is to make sure that we’re legislating evenly among our various constituencies in town.”
After the meeting, Planning Board Chair Ron Mastrogiacomo said the Planning Board would probably not call for a Town Meeting for a single planning measure, but might move to add planning measures to an already existing town warrant.
“We may put some articles forward if there’s a special Town Meeting planned,” he said. “We may not have enough time but we have a subcommittee to discuss senior housing and also to possibly change the language related to special dwelling units.”
Mastrogiacomo said the bylaw needs some work.
“We’re trying to diversify housing,” he said. “It has to be vetted by the board. We need to find a place for seniors to age in place and not be driven out of town. We need something that’s affordable and where people can have simple goals and situations. It’s something we want to bring to the public.”
Mastrogiacomo added “if everything falls in place,” the Planning Board will present an article to be considered at special Town Meeting in the fall. In the event that does not happen, such a measure would possibly be brought forward at annual Town Meeting next spring, he said.
Council on Aging member Jane Metrano, who previously served on the town’s Housing Authority, said she has not seen the proposal but disagreements between Planning Board members in the past have prevented that body from putting forth with a housing proposal.
“We’ve been attempting this since the 1980s and nothing has been done,” she said. “It’s always put off.”
Metrano would like to see an affordable housing article introduced that would be done in a “timely manner.”
“The town is obviously in serious need of affordable housing,” she said. “A lot of seniors have a difficult time with the cost of real estate. ... People can’t move here unless they’re well to do. It’s become an effort for people who grew up here.”
Planning Board members are also considering changes to the “floodplain bylaw” that would replace the existing Section 10.2. This proposed action would include language to comply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain requirements and state requirements.
The next Manchester Planning Board meetings are scheduled for Sept. 11 and 25.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.