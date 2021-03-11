While the COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a few curveballs over the last year, a local street hockey program is ramping up to be bigger and better than ever.
The Young Legends Street Hockey (YLSH) program is fundraising for a new street hockey rink scheduled to be built at the site of the basketball court at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue.
The entire project is estimated to cost $425,000.
Young Legends Street Hockey, a local non-profit that strives to create a fun and competitive atmosphere for hockey players and coaches, has traditionally used the basketball court at Stage Fort Park for its home playing area.
Citing the deterioration of the court, Young Legends’ board is looking to reconstruct the space as a street hockey facility.
The nonprofit has prioritized partnerships as its forges ahead with the project, connecting with MS3 Multi-Sport Surfaces of Leominster to purchase tile and Athletica to purchase boards for the rink. MS3 has agreed that the Gloucester ink will be one of its showcase rinks.
“We will always have some really nice tile going on there,” the program’s president Carl Ellis IV told the City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
The first phase of construction will include laying down the pads, boards, walkway, tile, and benches. The second phase will focus on accessories by adding in lights, scoreboards, and bleachers.
“There is not a stone unturned,” Ellis said of the project details.
“We looked at a lot of different rinks and a lot of different avenues.”
Young Legends has also asked for donations from the Boston Bruins Foundation and the New Balance Foundation, joined the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to increase program awareness and rink benefits, and partnered with the USA Ball Hockey and the US Dek Hockey Federation — both of which agreed that the Gloucester rink would be able to host a national tournament in the future.
“We are hopeful that we will get the money this year to build the rink,” Ellis said.
The program has already raised $125,000 collectively from Bank Gloucester, Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association, a city $100,000 Community Preservation Act grant, and its own fundraising project.
While fundraising has taken a bit longer due to the pandemic, Young Legends has not sat idle during the interim.
“As a team, we decided that we wanted to be the light in this time of darkness and give people resources they could use,” Ellis said.
During the 2020 season, Young Legends created that light by launching vertical workouts, continuing to provide a newsletter filled with information for all ages, producing a podcast, and hosting skill development programs in the fall and youth pick-up games in December.
A team of Gloucester kids has even been invited to compete in the U.S. Nationals in Leominster.
“We really try to keep active,” Ellis smiled.
With lots of work done and much more to do, Ellis stressed that this space will be for everyone: hockey players, lacrosse, roller derby, and so much more.
“Even though Young Legends wants to create grassroots programs and make sure that we are getting as many kids into the world of street hockey and getting them active, this rink is really for the community,” Ellis said.
“If you want to go out there and play, it is there for you,” he added.
Construction for the rink is estimated to begin the fall of 2021 as long as the program can raise the rest of the needed money. Donations may be made on Young Legends Street Hockey Inc.’s website, https://ylstreethockey.com/. Street hockey players can also register for league play and mini camps this summer on the site.
Once started, the construction of the rink will take two months.
HOW TO HELP
Anyone wishing to help make a street hockey rink at Stage Fort Park a reality may donate at Young Legends Street Hockey Inc.’s website, https://ylstreethockey.com/.