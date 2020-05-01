Plasma from COVID-19 patients could treat others

Tiffany Pinckney, who recovered from COVID-19, poses for a portrait in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Pinckney became one of the nation's first donors of "convalescent plasma." Using the blood product is experimental but scientists hope it could help treat the seriously ill and plan to test if it might offer some protection against infection for those at high risk. Massachusetts blood banks are now collecting plasma from those who have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus.Marshall Ritzell/AP photo