Plastic bag bans resume as state lifts rules    

BOSTON — Green groups are praising the Baker administration's move to cancel restrictions on reusable grocery bags, clearing the way for local bans on plastic shopping bags to resume, despite concerns for the safety of grocery store workers.
Restrictions on reusable bags were part of a raft of orders signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in late March and April to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The state rescinded the limits last week as it proceeded with reopening plans.
That allows shoppers to again bring their reusable plastic bags into stores, and nearly 140 communities that have adopted bans on single-use plastic bags, including Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester, may again enforce them.
Environmental groups say the temporary rules set back efforts to reduce the overall amount of plastic being sent to landfills, driving up solid waste costs for cities and towns.
They welcomed the decision to rescind the orders.
"This is good for the environment, public health, reducing waste, and for protecting both workers and shoppers," said Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group.
Environmentalists weren't pleased with Baker's executive orders in the first place, but they did not oppose them, citing a lack of certainty about how the virus is transmitted. Those groups began to speak up, however, amid mounting evidence that the virus doesn't survive on plastic surfaces.
"Experts from around the world have stated that no known cases of COVID-19 have been linked to any surface, including reusable bags," said Kirstie Pecci, director of the Conservation Law Foundation's Zero Waste project. "We know single use bags, cups and food ware are not going to protect us from COVID-19."
The food industry hoped to keep the temporary rules in place a while longer to protect grocery workers and give them time to transition back to earlier limits.
"We knew this was only temporary but we hoped for a little more time to adjust to the changes," said Brian Houghton, senior vice president for governmental affairs and communications for the Massachusetts Food Association. "We've always said this isn't about the environment, but the health and safety of the workers."
Houghton said stores can still prevent employees from handling reusable bags — a policy that some grocery chains put into place before Baker's order.
Last month, the state Department of Environmental Protection lifted a ban on bottle and can redemptions, requiring retailers to accept returned beverage containers.
Nearly 140 Massachusetts communities, including Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester, ban single-use plastic bags in retail stores including supermarkets. Essex's ban goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Before the outbreak, lawmakers were considering a statewide ban that would allow retailers to charge a 10-cent fee for paper bags, thus encouraging shoppers to bring reusable bags to the store with them.
Domenitz said she hopes a statewide ban will come up for a vote before the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions, but time is running out.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com