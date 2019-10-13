Players don pink for hockey games

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one youth hockey program is going to shred the ice in style as they compete across the North Shore.
Players in the Cape Ann Youth Hockey Girls program will be wearing pink hockey sweaters for the month in support of the National Breast Cancer Awareness campaign led by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
"The Cape Ann Girls Hockey program is constantly giving our players the opportunity to support causes of their choice, and to create a community of girls that can stand together for any cause," said U14 Head Coach Shawn Bouchie.
"Wearing pink jerseys to support breast cancer awareness was unanimous among the girls," continued Bouchie.
This annual campaign to raise awareness of the disease and money for research has athletic teams of all levels suiting up in pink. Cape Ann's girls noticed and chose to take action.
"Pink is everywhere in hockey these days," said U14 girls player Morgan Linskey. "It's really cool to see!"
Even the program's opponents have acknowledged the significance of these girls' actions.
"This is a classy move on the part of the Cape Ann girls program," said Lee Harrington, president of the Needham Youth Hockey Program. "You can't have both teams wear pink shirts on the ice of course, but there are plenty of ways we'll support this cause down the road for sure. Kudos to the girls of Cape Ann for blazing the trail."
This annual campaign works to help those who are affected by this disease through early detection, education, and support services. For more about why these girls are skating in pink, visit http://bit.ly/2B18RdI
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
