The 203 students at the K-5th grade Plum Cove Elementary School on Hickory Street got a treat Wednesday morning as they, teachers, staff and school officials joined together to cut the ribbon on the school’s brand new playground.
“Do you like your new playground?” asked Principal Daniel Jewett.
“Yes!” the students roared.
Others on hand for the ceremony included Superintendent Ben Lummis, Mayor Greg Verga and members of school’s PTO.
This is not a typical playground.
This one features a swing set, but it also has a couple of climbing structures, one that is curved with green hoops and one that is tall that some kids referred to as the “Eiffel Tower.”
“I think it’s awesome,” said third-grader Divina Garcia Lindberg, 9. “And it’s really cool like it has new colors, new structures and I think it’s really cool.”
Her favorite part of the playground: “I think the Eiffel Tower as I call it,” Lindberg said. “And we call the baby swing the ‘Avocado Swing,’” she said about the large swing designed for toddlers.
Fifth-grader Madison Ruffel said of the playground, “It’s really cool. I think that it’s unique how everybody can play on it.” She liked the “tall thingy, the Eiffel Tower-shaped climb-structure.”
The principal had the students thank the superintendent, the School Committee, the mayor and the schools’ director of finance and operations, Gary Frisch, who was given a pair of oversized scissors with which to cut the purple ribbon.
“He was the person who was in charge of getting all the dump trucks here, and all the bulldozers and all the equipment,” Jewett said. “He did it, all that stuff. What do we say to Mr. Frisch?”
“Thank you!” the students roared.
Jewett also had the kids thank the Department of Public Works for removing the old playground.
Jewett also thanked Kat Pierce and Laurel Copp and the school PTO for being on the committee that designed the playground along with teachers Sarah Black, Lori Johns, Jaclyn Baldassano and Max Feeley.
The cost of the playground was $144,339 — a cost that includes the playground and engineered wood fiber chips.
Money for the project came from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants designed to help schools deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The playground was purchased from M.E. O’Brien and Sons of Medway, and installed by P&J Playground Services of Harwinton, Connecticut, according to the school department.
Similar work is ongoing for a new playground at the Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street.
