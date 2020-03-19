Gloucester has closed all city-owned playgrounds and Rockport has closed all town-owned recreational spaces until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Manchester closed its Masconomo Park playground on Monday, and Essex's Eagle's Nest Playground was already closed.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced Thursday evening that all Gloucester playgrounds are effectively closed immediately.
She clarified in her announcement that all parks, beaches, and trails will remain open.
"Families are welcome at our parks, beaches and trails, but please do not engage in sports or activities that require physical or shared contact (ex. baseball/softball, football, basketball, soccer)," Romeo Theken wrote.
The announcement came after Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox emailed Romeo Theken earlier in the day requesting that the city shut down all city-owned playgrounds and athletic fields.
As Cox wrote it, "NOW!!"
"There is NO way to disinfect them," she wrote. "It isn't a 'if' but a 'when' on getting confirmed cases in Gloucester."
Councilors John McCarthy, Valerie Gilman, Jennifer Holmgren, and Scott Memhard all replied to Cox's email in agreement.
"Too many residents are still oblivious and in denial that this needed social distancing applies to them, now. For all our sakes," Memhard replied.
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and Rockport Public Schools announced early Thursday that all outdoor recreational spaces in town also are closed indefinitely.
These closures include "all Town and School playgrounds, playscapes, swings, basketball & tennis courts, the skate park, and athletic fields," according to a notice on Rockport's website, rockportma.gov.
The town had already closed all municipal buildings, including the Senior Center and library, to the public.
Rockport previously announced it will reschedule Town Meeting to May due to coronavirus concerns; no date has been announced.
There had been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rockport as of Wednesday, according to Vieira.
