Rockport has closed all town-owned recreational spaces, even as Gloucester councilors call for the closure of all city-owned playgrounds and athletic fields.
Manchester closed its Masconomo Park playground on Monday, and Essex's Eagle's Nest Playground was already closed.
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and Rockport Public Schools announced Thursday that all outdoor recreational spaces in town are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
These closures include "all Town and School playgrounds, playscapes, swings, basketball & tennis courts, the skate park, and athletic fields," according to a notice on Rockport's website, rockportma.gov.
The town had already closed all municipal buildings, including the Senior Center and library, to the public.
Rockport previously announced it will reschedule Town Meeting to May due to coronavirus concerns; no date has been announced.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rockport as of Wednesday, according to Vieira.
Meanwhile in Gloucester, Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox sent an email to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Thursday requesting that the city shut down all city-owned playgrounds and athletic fields.
As Cox wrote it, "NOW!!"
"There is NO way to disinfect them," she wrote. "It isn't a 'if' but a 'when' on getting confirmed cases in Gloucester."
Councilors John McCarthy, Valerie Gilman, Jennifer Holmgren, and Scott Memhard all replied to Cox's email in agreement.
"Too many residents are still oblivious and in denial that this needed social distancing applies to them, now. For all our sakes," Memhard replied.
