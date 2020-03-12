A gathering for 200 veterans slated for Sunday in Gloucester has been canceled. It is just one of many Cape Ann events being called off or postponed in light of the growing number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Wednesday requested that all large gatherings in Gloucester be postponed. Her request came after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday in response to the virus, which is known to quickly spread from person to person.
A free brunch and information fair open to all Cape Ann veterans, scheduled for this Sunday, has been canceled.
More than 200 veterans were expected at the sixth annual Welcome Home Initiative, said Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services which had organized the event in conjunction with the Gloucester Elks Lodge 892 and and the United Veterans Council.
"We had no contingency plans for something like this, so for now it's canceled," Curcuru said, when asked if the event might be postponed.
Cape Ann Museum has decided to temporarily close and postpone events and programming for at least two weeks as of March 13 to protect the health and well-being of members, staff, volunteers, and visitors. The announcement comes as many other museums and cultural institutions across the state announce similar temporary closures.
"In light of the current situation, the museum has decided to postpone the opening celebration of the Cape Ann Museum Green and Collections Center scheduled for June 20, 2020. The museum is greatly looking forward to sharing this new and important site with the community and we will be working to set a rescheduled date for the opening celebration soon," said museum director Oliver Bark in announcing the closure.
Museum leadership will monitor the situation closely to determine when the museum can safely re-open and programming can resume.
Beeman Elementary School's spring play, scheduled for tonight and Friday evening, has been canceled, Principal Jodie Gennodie told parents in a phone call. She said the decision was made in consultation with the superintendent Thursday morning. School leaders hope to reschedule later in the year.
"We were ready to perform and just made a last minute decision," Gennodie said. "We hope to have it at a later date and will watch how things unfold."
Friday Night Bingo hosted by the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is canceled until further notice.
The Rockport Democratic Town Committee was to meet Saturday in the Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library for a regular meeting followed by a caucus to elect representatives to attend the May 30th State Convention. The meeting and caucus are canceled. No word on if or when they will be rescheduled.
A free community meal planned for the evening of Wednesday, March 18, at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has been canceled.
The Manchester Historical Museum will not be holding its "Manchester 101" lecture and reception next Thursday, March 19. Staff will instead record the lecture and post it at a time to be announced so everyone can still enjoy it without the possibility of spreading germs. The museum's free family program on March 21 about "wee folk" is slated to happen with health precautions in place, but the museum says to stay tuned.
The Power of Play slated for March 22 has been canceled by its organizer, the Gloucester Education Foundation. "We're confident that this is the best way to keep everyone safe," organizers said, "and promise that Power of Play will be back and better than ever as soon as we can make that happen!"
The Peter Anastas Tribute on March 21 has been postponed. Diana McCloy of Literary Cape Ann said the organization has reserved the Shalin Liu Peformance Center in Rockport for May 23 and will update the public as the date gets closer.
The Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is postponing its March 25 Member Mixer. A new date will be announced.
Other cancellations and postponements previously announced include:
The Essex County Community Foundation announced plans Tuesday to make its 11th annual Institute for Trustees, the region’s largest all-day nonprofit leadership conference, a virtual event. The decision was motivated by the rising health concerns to all people in Essex County, but also to protect the stability of our region’s nonprofit organizations by protecting the health of their leaders, the ECCF said in announcing the change. Deadline to register for Saturday's conference is Friday at 5 p.m.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce postponed the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, which was moved from Thursday to May 13, and cancelled NextGen's Business Speed Networking Event on March 19.
1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice.
In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
Rockport Town Meeting will move from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May, according to selectmen.
Rockport Art Association and Museum announced Tuesday it will close for the next two weeks "in lieu of the ongoing public health crisis centered on the coronavirus." The closure suspends all indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, exhibition openings, and museum viewing. All outdoor classes may continue as planned, depending upon the decision of the instructor giving the class, the art association said.
The art association said it will revisit the closure prior to March 24.
A concert by Eric Colville on Friday night at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester has been canceled.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
