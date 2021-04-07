ROCKPORT — After two years of live performances, the Rockport Poetry Festival is going virtual — and global.
On Sunday, April 18, more than 60 poets from all over the world will come together online to celebrate the third Annual Rockport Poetry Festival. The theme for 2021 is “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World.”
A free Haiku workshop will be part of the poetry party.
The entire event will be presented on Zoom and all tickets are free.
The poets — from Cape Ann, the North Shore, nd across the United States, as well as China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, and Trinidad — will presented their works in English.
Previous festivals have featured live performances of top-rated poets, poet laureates, poet re-enactors, and films. However, this year because of COVID-19, the festival will be exclusively online.
The first session will begin at 9 a.m .with poets from the Far East, and then continue through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Thereafter will be hourly sessions as the festival circumnavigates the globe.
The free Haiku workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bennett has presented workshops for more than 20 years as well as judged several contests for the Haiku Society of America.
Tickets to all events are free and may be obtained by emailing RockportPoetry@gmail.com with "TICKETS" in the subject line. Workshop tickets may be obtained by sending an email with "HAIKU WORKSHOP" in the subject line.
Further updated information may be found at www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the Rockport Poetry Festival’or Rockport Poetry pages on Facebook, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. Any inquiries may be emailed to RockportPoetry@gmail.com.