A Gloucester man accused of bilking buyers out of hundreds of dollars through selling bogus tickets to different professional sports games and concerts in the Boston area in recent weeks is now facing a larceny charge.
The alleged scam involved last week's Rolling Stones concert in Foxboro, a Red Sox-Dodgers game at Fenway Park and up to a half-dozen other events — including a Stanley Cup Final game between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues in early June.
John M. Requejo, 27, of 16 Cleveland St., is being summonsed to appear in Gloucester District Court on a charge of larceny under $1,200, which involves the Rolling Stones tickets, according to police. He has not been charged with any additional counts of larceny at this time.
Police say Requejo allegedly advertised the concert tickets through craigslist.org and collected $103 from a buyer who never got the tickets and contacted Gloucester police.
The report came just days after another man had also contacted police to say he paid Requejo $400 for four tickets to a game this past weekend between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. And a report filed by officer Robert Morrissey indicates police had received a total of at least eight complaints of "fraudulent transactions" tied to Requejo and ticket schemes.
Five of those cases were connected to Requejo's alleged sale of tickets to Bruins Stanley Cup playoff games, and one to a Celtics playoff game.
According to Morrissey's report, the man who sought to buy tickets for the Rolling Stones' July 6 concert at Gillette Stadium went to police this past weekend to report he had sent Requejo $103 through Facebook Pay but never received the tickets.
The man said he tried to verify the tickets through Requejo, who sent him a photo of his Massachusetts license, his apprentice plumber's license and a screenshot of the digital tickets. But the man never received the tickets, despite speaking with Requejo "several times" over the phone and establishing a place where they could meet to exchange them.
Detective Thomas Quinn said police now believe that Requejo never had the tickets — that, in this case, he had posed as a buyer himself, reached out to obtain photocopies of actual tickets for sale, and then forwarded that photo on to the other Gloucester man (the victim) for his verification.
"In all of the other (cases), he posed as a seller representing that he had tickets he did not have, and (the buyers) were ripped off," Quinn said.
The victims included residents from Danvers, Canton, Framingham, North Reading, and from as far afield as Washington, D.C., Quinn said.
Quinn noted that, in some cases, the victims first contacted their local police departments — police from Canton and Framingham were among those alerting the Gloucester department beginning in early May.
In the case of the Red Sox-Dodgers tickets, the alleged victim said he paid the $400 in separate payments of $100 and then $300 to get tickets to take his brother and two nephews to one of the weekend games at Fenway when they came to visit from LA.
He told police he received copies of the tickets from Major League Baseball (MLB) through an application for a ticket transfer, but then received a message from MLB that his tickets had been "canceled." The man then contacted Requejo, who said he would "resolve the issue." But then Requejo never replied to "multiple" follow-up requests, according to officer William Kendall Jr.'s report, and the alleged victim suspected he was being scammed.
The man then posted a message on craigslist.org, which drew a response from another buyer who indicated Requejo had tried to purchase tickets from him, yet had already tried to sell the same tickets on craigslist before he had even bought them.
The police investigation also included Requejo's alleged bilking of a hockey fan out of $250 for a ticket in early June to one of the TD Garden games for the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final series. In that case, the alleged victim told police he sent Requejo $250 for one ticket, and agreed to send another $250 for a second ticket once the first ticket arrived. But he never received the first one.
After contacting Requejo — who had again provided ID and his Facebook account information, according to officer Heidi Fialho's report — the victim was told Requejo was not able to get a pair of tickets and that Requejo would refund the money for the first purchase. But that never happened, the man said.
At the time, Fialho indicated that police were "familiar" with Requejo's tactics.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705 or via email at rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.