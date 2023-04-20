A group of Essex County law enforcement officials recently visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., the culmination of a multi-session Holocaust symposium.
District Attorney Paul Tucker, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, and police Chiefs Donald Cudmore, Georgetown; Kevin DiNapoli, Wenham; Scott Dumas, Rowley; Thomas Fowler, Salisbury; Jeffrey Gillen, Groveland; Thomas Griffin, Peabody; Neal Hovey, Topsfield; Dennis King, Marblehead; James Lovell, Danvers; Lucas Miller, Salem; Mark Murray, Newburyport; Paul Nikas, Ipswich; Ruben Quesada, Swampscott; Christopher Reddy, Lynn; Eric Shears, Merrimac; and Russsell Stevens, Hamilton, completed Lappin Foundation’s multi-session Holocaust Symposium, facilitated by Deborah Coltin, the foundation’s president and executive director.
The group spent a day at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., where they toured the museum and participated in the museum’s signature program "Law Enforcement and Society: Lessons of the Holocaust (LEAS)," presented in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. In the first workshop, participants examined the role of police in Nazi Germany in order to better understand the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve today. The second workshop focused on policing today.
The trip to Washington, D.C., was sponsored by Lappin Foundation and Holocaust Legacy Foundation.
More information about the Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium is available by contacting Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.