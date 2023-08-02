With the long-awaited $19.3 million interior renovation of Gloucester’s 50-year-old police station/courthouse complex at 197 Main St. beginning, and Gloucester District Court temporarily in session in Peabody, the Police Department has moved into its new temporary digs on the second floor in the courthouse space.
However, those arrested are no longer being booked and held in Gloucester, but are getting a trip to the Rockport Police Department for the time being.
Police Chief Edward Conley said this week that the department has completed its move into its temporary headquarters during a project expected to last about 18 months.
Once the downstairs space is renovated, which should take about 10 months, the Police Department will move back downstairs, the courthouse space will be renovated, and the courthouse will move back from Peabody District Court.
Conley, whose temporary office is now located in the judge’s lobby, said the Police Department’s phone numbers have also changed, but not necessarily due to the project, but because the city is upgrading its entire municipal phone system to a Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP system. The new, non-emergency number is 978-325-5400.
“The city’s in the process of going to Voice over IP,” Conley said. Since the department was moving, the city’s IT director, Ryan Knowles, decided this would be the perfect time to install its upgraded phone system.
“The number change was happening one way or the other,” Conley said.
Conley gave a reporter a tour of the temporary station on Tuesday, and some areas in the station, such as the stark lobby, the sally port, and the detention facility with its pink cells and other areas which will be renovated.
“It will still be the ugly building we all know and love on the outside, but we’ll be upgraded here,” Conley said.
The department spent all last week doing the physical move, though planning for it started two years ago, the chief said.
After money for the project was approved by the City Council in late March, Conley said a deadline of July 31 had been set to have all Police Department operations moved to the second floor. This would allow the contractors and subcontractors to start delivering their materials without interfering with police operations, the chief said.
The State 911 Department, which oversees and maintains the statewide 911 emergency services system, moved the dispatch center upstairs to a juvenile court space.
“They moved that dispatch center up here, that was a priority for us to make sure we had a continuity of services. Once that happened, we began moving individual offices up here,” Conley said.
Contractors had to rewire, create a dispatch console and move the radio equipment upstairs.
“We never lost any continuity of services,” Conley said. “911 never went down.”
Roll call has settled into the court clerk’s office and the detectives have taken over the probation office space. The Gloucester police detention facility, with cells featuring pink walls, is closed until the police portion of the renovation is complete, Conley said.
“We are currently utilizing Rockport,” Conley said. He said this is possible because Gloucester’s fiber optic data loop runs through Rockport, allowing a tie directly into the Gloucester Police Department servers from the Rockport detention facility.
“So when you get arrested now, you’ll be brought to Rockport PD and get booked,” Conley said.
“When there is an arrest, there is always two officers in the detention facility during booking,” he said. Once booking is complete, an officer will stay there to monitor a detainee until they are released, bailed or transported elsewhere.
“They don’t have to do this for us,” Conley said, “and they have been … Chief John Horvath has been outstanding.” Conley said Horvath offered this service without any financial arrangement.
“They just offered,” Conley said. “They knew I was in this position and Chief Horvath offered that service.” Conley said the Gloucester department would not be a burden and maybe in the future would be able to repay that service.
For those looking for reports, firearms licenses or other in-person police services, the department has established a public-facing window on the building’s second floor
