IPSWICH — A Peabody man who allegedly fled the scene of a single-car crash on Topsfield Road in Ipswich Monday night will face multiple charges, police said.
Craig Mannetta, 32, of Peabody, is expected to face charges of driving after license revocation, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving to endanger, and failing to stay within marked lanes, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.
The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near Mary’s Way. Police arriving at the scene found a Honda with heavy front, side and windshield damage and an airbag that had been deployed. Police believe the Honda crashed into a tree on the eastbound side of the road, crossed the center line and then hit a second tree on the other side.
Police were able to learn Mannetta’s identity through the vehicle registration, which led them to the Honda’s owner in Peabody. That person identified Mannetta as the driver.
It took a little longer to find Mannetta, however. A two-hour search of the area near the crash with Danvers Police Patrolman Justin Ellenton and his dog and Ipswich Patrolman Matt Bodwell eventually turned up Mannetta in a resident’s yard.
Mannetta was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of his injuries.
Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release that locating Mannetta was “a cooperative task with several police departments” and commended officers. “Thankfully the motor vehicle crash didn’t result in a more serious multi-vehicle accident.”
