A 911 call to have police check on the well-being of a driver Tuesday ended with the arrest of a man on a charge of drugged driving.
Neil Andrew Rae, 24, of 702 Sandy Bay Terrace in Rockport now faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of Class E drugs.
Police were called to the Market Basket lot at Gloucester Crossing at 5:23 p.m. to check on a man in a parked car who seemed to be having a medical issue. They say they found Rae, who told them he was picking up his girlfriend and fell asleep, in the car with the keys in the ignition and the lights on.
Because police say Rae's eyes were constricted, a side effect of opioid usage, and asked him if he had used drugs. After first denying it, he said he had used methadone as part an addiction recovery treatment and smoked hash earlier. Police asked him to take some field sobriety tests, which they say he failed.
Police also searched the car with Rae's consent, and found two bottles of pills and a small baggy of what Rae said was hash in a backpack, all of which was seized.
Rae was arrested and his car towed.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 25
8:56 a.m.: Citizen assisted at Beacon Marine Basin on East Main Street.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported to the hospital from Atlantic Road at 4:15 a.m., New Way Lane at 6:12 a.m. and Honeysuckle Road at 8:38 a.m.
7:14 a.m.: Citation issued to the owner of a car parked at Centennial and Western avenues after a complaint was lodged.
5:48 a.m.: Caller reported loud music coming from a car in the area of Middle Street and Western Avenue. Officer found car and spoke to the occupants, restoring peace.
1:09 a.m.: Caller reported hearing a possible fight between a man and woman in the Riverdale Park area. Officers did not hear or see anything out of order.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
6:18 p.m.: An incapacitated person reported on Harbor Loop was found and given a ride.
5:42 p.m.: Police were called to School House Lane about a possible Craiglist scam. Detectives are investigating.
5 p.m.: A resident of a Gloucester Housing Authority apartment on Willow Street requested assistance dealing with an unwelcome guest. Police spoke to the resident and guest and for the second day in a row the guest was asked to leave.
2 p.m.: A 30-year-old Gloucester man will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving after license suspension. The man, who said he did not know of the suspension, told police his Chevy Silverado's drivers-side mirror was struck by an oncoming pickup that keep traveling on Thatcher Road. He had pulled over in the Shaw's parking lot on Eastern Avenue to call in the incident. The registry of Motor Vehicles reported the suspension when police checked his license. zzThe man's father came to pickup the Silverado.
9:09 a.m.: The rescue squad transported an individual from the Heights of Cape Ann to the hospital.
6:15 a.m.: A person came into the station to turn a wallet found on Stacy Boulevard across from Harbor Point Ice Cream on Western Avenue. The finder said he looked for the owner but could not locate him. Police also tried to call the owner, but have no other contact information. The wallet is now in the department's lost and found drawer.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Victor Valasquez-Lopez, 40, of Chelsea, was arrested early Tuesday evening for driving under the influence of liquor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of a class B drug, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with an open container of alcohol and having an outstanding warrant. Police made the arrest at 5:10 p.m. on the corner of Grantie Steeet and King Street. Valasquez-Lopez will be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
4:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:48 a.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to an erratic driver on Broadway.
10:11 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Blue Gate Lane.
7:03 a.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
6:52 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 25
7:17 a.m.: A verbal warning about speeding was given to a motorist on Eastern Avenue.
4:53 a.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court on charges of operating without a registration, operating after revocation of registration and operating without insurance after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
6:50 p.m.: A verbal warning about speeding on Eastern Avenue was given to a motorist during a traffic stop on Main Street
6:37 p.m.: A driver was able to renew the car's registration by cellphone on the roadside after being pulled over Eastern Avenue. The motorist was warned about letting it lapse again.
5:45 p.m.: A criminal complaint will be issued against a driver for unlicensed operation and speeding as the result of a traffic stop on Southern Avenue at Andrew Street.
11:30 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on Harlow Street.
Lead foots: Two drivers were each issued a citation for speeding after traffic stops on Southern Avenue, at 10:53 and 11:07 a.m., respectively.
10:45 a.m.: A resident of Southern Avenue called to report a sick fox hanging around the property. The animal control officer was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 24
10:56 p.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:35 p.m.: Officers followed up on a past animal complaint. A Brook Street homeowner received a written warning for keeping a disorderly house and a written warning for failing to license a dog.
4:54 p.m.: Report of a fire alarm at Sacred Heart Parish Hall on School Street. Officers found it was triggered by kicked-up dust due to renovation work inside the church. No further action was taken.
2:53 p.m.: A driver on Arbella Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:22 p.m.: MBTA was notified of a malfunctioning crossing arm by the tracks on Beach Street.
2:03 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for impeded operation.
12:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chapel Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:54 and 11:03 a.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
8:38 a.m.: Report of a man yelling on Beach Street. The man was gone before officers arrive at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.