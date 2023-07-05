Two residents of an Addison Street apartment were arrested on several drug charges after Gloucester Police and state police from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section executed a search warrant last Wednesday.
At 9:02 a.m. June 28, according to police reports, a detective was able to force his way inside and found two women in the apartment. One appeared to try and conceal a glass pipe with residue consistent with smoking crack cocaine, the report states. This woman was detained.
The detective also located a man in the bathroom. He was escorted out of the bathroom and placed in handcuffs. The man was pat-frisked and police located a glass pipe with a green end on him. The pipe had a filter inside and residue consistent with smoking crack cocaine, the report states.
A lieutenant standing outside told detectives that an object had been thrown from the bathroom window into the backyard. There, police found a plastic container in which there were three twist-off plastic bags that contained a powder, which police said appeared to be fentanyl. The man told police the container was his and that the women did not have anything to do with it.
A search of the residence turned up multiple uncapped, bloody needles, multiple glass pipes with residue consistent with smoking crack cocaine. Police also saw a digital scale which had a small amount of powder on it. On the floor of the shared bedroom, police found a plastic container with a twist bag that contained a hard, whitish substance that appeared to be crack cocaine. They also found a prescription pill bottle that did not belong to a resident of the apartment. Inside were eight small white pills that police said appeared to be the narcotic codeine. Police found a bottle of Red Bull with a hidden compartment inside and found a twist bag containing an orange powder that appeared to be Suboxone.
Later, the man told police he needed medical attention and he was transported to the hospital.
The 40-year-old Gloucester man was charged with three counts of possession of a Class B drug, one count of possession of a Class C drug, and possession to distribute a Class A drug.
The 39-year-old Gloucester woman was charged with three counts of possession of a Class B drug and one count of possession of a Class C drug.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Wednesday, June 28
Crashes with property damage only were reported on the southbound side of the Route 128 Extension at 5:13 p.m., Harbor Loop at 5:17 p.m. and Kondelin Road at 7:14 p.m.
10:24 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
9:21 a.m.: Stolen property was reported on Main Street.
6:23 a.m.: A caller from the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Main Street reported a motor-vehicle fire. The caller reported the fire was out and the Fire Department was notified. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Tuesday, June 27
Disturbances were reported on Centennial Avenue at 9:24 p.m. and Burnham Street at 9:57 p.m..
9:32 p.m.: Police could not locate a victim of a reported assault on Railroad Avenue.
8:05 p.m.: An Essex Avenue resident reported her Amazon package was stolen from her house the day before. A Ring video doorbell was able to capture the offender taking the package off the front porch. The resident was unable to identify who took the package.
4:50 p.m.: Police took a report of obscene behavior on Centennial Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 12:32 p.m., and on Warner and Prospect streets at 2:53 p.m..
10:27 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Mondello Square. Trash appeared to have been rejected by the trash collector for not being in purple bags. A neighbor was advised trash is collected on Mondays. Police police planned to monitor the area.
9 a.m.: Drug activity was reported on Addison Street.
Monday, June 26
8:34 p.m.: Police took a report of vandalism.
4:28 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Heron Circle.
4:36 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Addison Street.
12:36 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of a crash with property damage only.
10:38 a.m.: Larceny was reported at the Magnolia Pier on Shore Road.
8:32 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Oak Street.
12:59 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Beacon Street.
12:16 a.m.: A 27-year-old Maine resident was arrested on a charge of driving drunk, second offense, a marked lanes violation and negligent driving after a report of a crash with property damage only at 63 Rogers St. An officer on an ATV noticed a white 2019 GMC Sierra heading toward St. Peter’s Fiesta as it was letting out. The SUV was seen crossing over the yellow double center line by at least 3 feet and coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the roadway, a report states. The officer then saw the vehicle turn toward the Gloucester House parking lot about 20 feet from one of the two entrances, narrowly miss a fire hydrant and signs, and drive over the sidewalk with enough force that the officer saw the tires leave the ground and the vehicle strike the cement blocks at the end of the parking spots. The Sierra then looped around the parking lot and attempted to leave out of the far side of the lot. The officer on the ATV turned around and got in front of the truck to stop it. The driver told police that a passenger told him to turn left as he attempted to get back to the Fishermen’s Wharf parking lot, also on Rogers Street. The officer noticed signs of intoxication on the driver. The man told police he had two to three beers at a nearby club and a few beers after that. He told police he had been at Fishermen’s Wharf earlier in the night with his passenger who asked him for a ride down the street, and they were returning at this time. Police asked the driver to consent to standardized field sobriety tests, which in the officer’s opinion, he failed. The driver was arrested. The driver consented to a chemical breath test and the blood alcohol concentration came back more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% and his license was suspended. A query of the driver’s criminal history in Maine confirmed he had received a guilty conviction in July 2020, according to the report.
Sunday, June 25
10:27 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
7:59 p.m.: A 41-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of assault and battery and vandalizing property after a reported disturbance on Maplewood Avenue. Police interviewed two people involved in an altercation at the 7-Eleven, according to the report, and arrested one after speaking to a witness and viewing surveillance footage that showed the person facing charges appearing to attack the other man with a punch to the head. This man was seen swinging so hard he threw himself off balance and fell to the ground. He got up and continued to assault the victim who attempted to defend himself and get away in his car, the report states. The man arrested is seen getting something out of his trunk, running at the other person’s car, and as it swerves around him, the suspect is seen kicking the side of the KIA. He is seen running after the vehicle and smashing the rear window. Police arrested the suspect without incident. Both men were examined by the Gloucester Fire Department and refused treatment.
5:22 p.m.: After a disturbance on Derby Court, police arrested a 34-year-old Gloucester man and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery. Police also arrested a 40-year-old Gloucester woman and charged her with disorderly conduct.
2:39 p.m.: After a crash with property damage only at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with assault and battery and negligent driving.
1:48 p.m.: A crash on Washington Street resulted in property damage only.
11:52 a.m.: A past break in on Folly Point Road was under investigation.
11:46 a.m.: Police assisted with the St. Peter’s Fiesta parade.
9:19 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Gloucester Avenue.
6:20 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the Walgreens parking lot on Main Street and disposed of safely.
12:21 a.m.: Police took a report of assault with a dangerous weapon in St. Peter’s Square on Rogers Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 5
6:16 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
Tuesday, June 4
9:20 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Centennial Grove Road address.
9:05 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
7:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.
6:27 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Western Avenue and Centennial Grove Road, a verbal warning was issued.
2:59 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Lufkin Street address after a fire alarm sounded. The alarm was later reported to be false.
9:49 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.
Monday, July 3
10:36 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at the intersection of Choate Street and John Wise Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at a Centennial Grove Road address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
7:37 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.
6:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:04 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
2:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a citation was issued.
2:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane, a citation was issued.
8 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Harry Homans Drive and Pond Street.
6:25 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.