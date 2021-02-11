Police are seeking to charge a Stanwood Street man with shooting an arrow into a neighboring home, narrowly missing a resident.
A woman and a man living in a Gee Avenue home reported Wednesday at 6:42 p.m. that an arrow had come through their window while they were napping in their living room.
A bang woke the woman, who found shards of glass and feathers on the couch and a large hole in the home's side window, while the man woke to an arrow sticking into the living room wall.
The arrow penetrated a double-pane window, traveled across the living room and stuck approximately 4 inches into the wall, police reported, missing the man by inches as he slept on the couch. Looking at the trajectory, police determined the arrow came from one of two homes. Police confirmed the residents of the first home were out of state.
A resident of the second home, about 50 to 75 feet away on Stanwood Street, initially denied owning a bow and arrows. But after being told of the near miss at the neighbors' home. police said the man told them he had set a piece of plywood against a tree, and loosed an arrow which missed the target and he assumed buried itself in the ground.
An officer asked the man to retrieve the bow and arrows, which were identified as the same as the arrow found in the neighbors' wall. Police seized the bow and arrows and a criminal complaint was issued to the man for careless or negligent use of a bow and arrow causing property damage.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 11
5:44 p.m.: Hillary Louise Rose, 51, 26 Addison St was arrested at 22 Shepherd St. on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police were dispatched to 22 Shepherd St. for a report of an unwelcome guest. An officer spoke with a resident who said a friend brought a Rose to his house. After became belligerent, he said he wanted Rose out of his home but she would not leave. Rose was seated on a couch in the living room and said she would not leave. An officer told Rose, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, that she had to leave or be subject to arrest for trespassing. As an officer escorted Rose off the property, she pulled away and attempted to re-enter the residence. Once police got her outside, they said Rose began to yell profanities and racial slurs at the home and officers, witnessed by individuals at Tony Tally's Petroleum World. Officers again asked Rose to leave , but she continued to scream profanities and tried to enter the police cruiser. It was then that Rose was placed under arrest on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
9:09 a.m.: Animal control spoke with a man on Marshfield Street about an incident involving his dog Banjo. This dog is up to date on shots and licensed in the city.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 10
8:58 p.m.: National Grid was notified of broken streetlights on School Street, Bearskin Neck, and two on Mt. Pleasant Street.
7:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:26 p.m. and 11:58 a.m.: Officers assisted two people who were locked out of their cars on High Street and Whistle Stop Mall.
10:47 a.m.: A Wildon Heights resident reported being the target of an unemployment scam.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 10
2:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:12 and 7:25 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Magnolia Avenue and The Plains. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 11
7:36 a.m.: Tally's Towing was notified to tow a car stuck in a snow bank on Southern Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
3:41 p.m.: Report of person locked out of his or her car with the dog inside. The person managed to unlock the car and free the dog before officers arrived on the scene.