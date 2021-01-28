Eight bones found at Gales Ledge in mid-January have been identified as deer bones.
Lt. Michael Gossum of the Gloucester Police Department’s Detective Division received an email from the medical examiner’s office confirming that the bones found by a diver at Gales Ledge had belonged to a deer.
The diver, who discovered the bones on Wednesday, Jan. 13, explained to police that he was harvesting sea urchins in the area when he made the discovery. The eight bones were scattered in a 20- by 40-foot area at a depth of about 70 feet.
Gales Ledge is located about 0.8 mile offshore, eastward of Manchester Harbor’s entrance, off Smith Point.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 28
7:40 a.m.: A head-on collision between two cars occurred at Blackburn Circle. One driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2 a.m.: A man came to the police station to file a missing person report on his wife, who had not returned home from work. He stated that he was concerned because she was threatened on Jan. 26. She works for home care and was supposed to return around 9 p.m. but had not returned and her phone was turned off. An officer contacted Medford police to check the home and they reported back that there was no vehicle or answer at the door. A check of the car’s registration showed that Somerville police had run the registration in their town around 8 p.m. Somerville police stated that they did not know why the vehicle’s registration was checked. A short time later, the Medford police called back to inform the Gloucester officer that Somerville Police reported she had been in a motor vehicle accident and was taken to the hospital. Police informed the husband of his wife’s whereabouts.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
11:02 a.m.: Nicolas Frontiero, 34, homeless, was arrested on an outstanding warrant as he was walking on Washington Street.
8:50 a.m.: A caller reported a past breaking and entering into his motor vehicle.
4:50 a.m.: Precious L Thompson, 35, of Allston was arrested at Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street on charges of possession of drugs, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 28
5:57 a.m.: The town Department of Public Works and Massachusetts Highway were notified to treat the snowy roads around town.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
10:52 and 2:51 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Marmion Way and Broadway. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 27
7:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person refused ambulance services.
5:09 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
1:53 p.m.: Report of a dog hit by a car on Summer Street. Animal Control notified the dog’s owners.
8:13 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 28
7:20 a.m. and 6:58 a.m.: Manchester Police requested assistance for two car accidents on Route 128. No injuries were reported at either accident. State Police were called to handle both incidents.
6:04 a.m.: Report of a strong odor of gas at a Spring Street home. Firefighters found no source of the odor. It is believed the smell was coming from a wild animal outside, possibly a skunk.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
2:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
9:32 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.